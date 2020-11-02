Prince William tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year: Reports

It was announced in March that William's father, Prince Charles, had tested positive for the virus.

Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the year, the BBC reported Monday.

British tabloid newspaper The Sun, which broke the story, reported that William was suffering from the disease in April and, according to a source, was "struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around was pretty panicked." According to the Sun, William's condition was kept secret to avoid panic. Although Kensington Palace, the office and home of Prince William, refused to comment officially, palace sources confirmed to the BBC that William contracted COVID-19 earlier this year.

On March 25, it was confirmed that Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne and William's father, had tested positive for coronavirus but was in "good health."

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," a statement given to PEOPLE read. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus."