On Monday, Prince Harry released a statement dedicated to his grandfather, the late Prince Philip, after the Duke of Edinburgh died Friday at the age of 99.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," wrote Prince Harry in a message posted on the official website for his and wife Meghan Markle's non-profit, Archewell. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

Early on Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming Prince Philip had "passed this morning at Windsor Castle" and that an appropriate funeral arrangement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic would be announced shortly. The funeral is now set to take place on Saturday and Prince Harry is back in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage (where he's following COVID-19 protocols), having flown in from the U.S. where he currently resides with his wife and son, Archie. On advice from her doctors, Markle, who's pregnant with the couple's second child, was unable to make the trip.

The Duke of Sussex's statement on his grandfather continued: "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end.

He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'

So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."

Prince Harry ended the tribute with, "Per Mare, Per Terram," the royal marines' motto.

This is the second tribute to come from Prince Harry, in regards to his grandfather's passing. On Friday, the Duke released a first dedication to the late Duke of Edinburgh, this one co-signed by Markle. "Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed," read the landing page on the couple's website.