Prince Philip remembered for being 'a man of great service and conviction'

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," shared the Royal Family Twitter account.

Originally born in Greece, Prince Philip was educated in the U.K. and entered the Royal Navy in 1939. He married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947, beginning his long reign of royalty alongside her when she became queen in 1952.

**strictly under embargo until 2200hrs GMT on Thursday 19th November 2020** Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Nov. 2020. | Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

More recently, he became known as a Hollywood figure thanks to the award-winning Netflix series The Crown. The 2016 series, based on the life of Queen Elizabeth, saw actors Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Tobias Mendez (Outlander, Game of Thrones) portraying the young royal for four seasons. Jonathan Pryce has been tapped to play the role in the series' two final seasons.

"Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," said the streaming network in a statement Friday. "Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

World leaders and prominent British names paid tribute to the longest-serving British consort Friday morning.

"A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world," wrote Canada's prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

"We are a kingdom united in both grief and gratitude; grief at Prince Philip's passing and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to this country," shared U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

See more reactions below.