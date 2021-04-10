Prince Harry will attend Prince Philip's funeral, Meghan Markle will not, couple confirms

The Duchess, who is pregnant, was unable to receive medical clearance to travel for the funeral.

Prince Harry will attend the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, a representative for the couple announced Saturday; however, Duchess Meghan Markle will be unable to attend.

Markle, who is pregnant, reportedly wanted to travel alongside her husband but did not receive medical clearance to do so. Harry will follow COVID-19 protocols for travel to and from the U.K., as well as during his time in the country. The couple currently resides in Southern California, after stepping back from royal life last year.

Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at age 99. Later that day, Harry and Meghan released a tribute to Philip through the website for their non-profit Archwell, reading, "In loving memory of his royal highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed."

Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that Philip's funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle, in a private service closed to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although the ceremonial arrangements are reduced, the occasion will still celebrate and recognize the duke's life and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, the UK and the Commonwealth," a palace spokesman told the Associated Press.

"While there is sadness that the public will not be able to physically be part of events to commemorate the life of the duke, the royal family asks that anyone wishing to express their condolences do so in the safest way possible and not by visiting Windsor or any other royal palaces to pay their respects," the spokesman added. "The family's wish is very much that people continue to follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe."