Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly quit social media

Don't @ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — because they won't see it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly quitting all social media permanently due to the "hate" they have encountered on the platforms. A source close to the couple told The Times of London that they have "no plans" to use social media for their new company Archewell and are "very unlikely" to resume use of their personal accounts.

The couple had already largely stepped away from such platforms; in October, Meghan said that she had "not been on social media for a very long time."

"I've made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don't know what's out there, and many ways that's helpful for me," she added. "I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it's an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user."

Meghan has also spoken about her experiences being trolled online, saying it was "almost unsurvivable."