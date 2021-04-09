Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share tribute to Prince Philip: 'You will be greatly missed'

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have released a dedication honoring the late Prince Philip after the Duke of Edinburgh died Friday at the age of 99.

On the official website for the couple's non-profit, Archwell, the entire landing page was changed in remembrance of Philip. "In loving memory of his royal highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021," reads the page. "Thank you for your service...you will be greatly missed."

Early on Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming Philip "passed this morning at Windsor Castle" and that an appropriate funeral arrangement amidst the COVID-19 pandemic would be announced shortly. The Duke of Edinburgh had been hospitalized earlier this year and underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition in March. He left the hospital on March 16 and had joined the queen at Windsor Castle to recuperate.

Netflix, which has chronicled Queen Elizabeth II's rise with the Golden Globe-winning The Crown since its debut in 2016, also released a statement on his death.

"Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown are deeply saddened to hear of the death of The Duke of Edinburgh," said the streaming network. "Our thoughts are with the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

Harry and Markle are currently living in Calfornia are set to produce their first Netflix project on the Invictus Games, Heart of Invictus.