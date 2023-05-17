Though neither were harmed, the incident has uneasy echoes of the incident leading to Princess Diana's 1997 death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in 'near catastrophic car chase' with New York paparazzi

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved an extended car chase with paparazzi in New York City.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers."

The royals' spokesperson added, "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

The chase occurred when Markle, Prince Harry, and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, were making their way back to a friend's private residence where they were staying after attending the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at the Ziegfield Ballroom in Manhattan. Markle is one of this year's honorees for her global advocacy for female empowerment.

Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash in Paris following a car chase with paparazzi.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.