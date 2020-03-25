Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, 'remains in good health'

Image zoom Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus, but "remains in good health," Clarence House confirmed on Wednesday.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," a statement given to PEOPLE reads. "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus."

"In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement continues. “The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Charles, 71, is the first member of the British royal family to be diagnosed with coronavirus. According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson to BBC News, Queen Elizabeth II, 93, last saw her eldest son on March 12 but also "remains in good health" and "is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

The prince also attended a Mansion House dinner on the 12th and held multiple private meetings since working from home. All of those individuals are said to be made aware of his diagnosis.

The most recent findings from the U.K.'s Department of Health and Social Care note the country has 8,077 cases of coronavirus infection so far with the death toll at 422.

