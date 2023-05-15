Police tell EW they responded to a call from Gaga's security team when a man placed flowers in the driveway of her Malibu home.

Police called to Lady Gaga's house after man placed flowers in her driveway

Police were called to Lady Gaga's Malibu mansion last week over a startling trespassing incident.

"Deputies responded to the residence of Lady Gaga, regarding a trespassing call," Lieutenant Jack Jordan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells EW of the ordeal, which occurred May 11 at around 7:42 p.m. local time. "[Police then] contacted her security officer, who stated that the suspect had walked past security and placed flowers on the driveway."

Jordan says deputies later "determined no crime had occurred," as the unidentified man didn't attempt to make contact with Gaga, and he was not arrested.

A representative for Gaga had no comment. TMZ first reported the news of police responding to Gaga's home.

Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars | Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gaga, who recently wrapped production on her upcoming role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, previously grappled with another scary situation when her dog walker was shot amid an attempted robbery of her French bulldogs in 2021. One assailant was eventually sentenced to 21 years in prison.

"[She's] very supportive of my journey right now. It's hard for people to understand why someone would go about healing in this way. I grew up Catholic, in the Jesuit faith, and there's something about giving up your resources, giving up your belongings and to contribute back to society," Ryan Fischer, Gaga's dog walker, said in an interview with CBS This Morning.

EW later learned that Gaga covered his medical bills, totaling close to $100,000. "I know that doesn't make sense to a lot of people, but she totally gets it."

