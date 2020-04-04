Pink reveals she had coronavirus, donates $1 million to crisis relief funds

Image zoom Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Pink has revealed that not only did she test positive for coronavirus two weeks ago, but she has also already beaten it.

Late on Friday, the singer announced on Twitter that she received her diagnosis two weeks ago and has since recovered from it. "Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19," Pink wrote. "Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor."

Pink went on to reveal that "just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative." That's why she says "it is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible."

"This illness is serious and real," she added. "People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

Because of her experience, Pink is donating $1 million to coronavirus relief funds "in an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day." This charitable move comes only a few months after she donated half a million dollars to the Australian bushfire relief.

Pink ended her note with a message urging everyone to "please stay home" because "these next two weeks are crucial."

Check out her full note below:

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: