Pete Davidson has been in trauma therapy over Kanye West's online bullying

Turns out dating one of the most famous women in the world came with a lot of baggage — and for Pete Davidson, that baggage was called Kanye West.

To say West didn't take kindly to the SNL alum dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian may be a bit of an understatement, as he put as much effort into trolling Davidson as he did into making his last album. As a result, Davidson sought out therapy.

Pete Davidson Kanye West Breaking up with the Kardashians: Pete Davidson and Kanye West | Credit: John Parra/Getty; Raymond Hall/GC Images

A source tells PEOPLE Davidson "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to the rap icon's incessant bullying since April of this year.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the source said.

Just this morning, West posted a doctored image of a New York Times front-page obituary that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28," following news of Davidson and Kardashian calling it quits. Both Kardashian's and Davidson's teams contacted Instagram about the post which has since been removed.

This latest immature salvo from the rapper currently known a Ye comes after the Grammy-winner buried a claymation Davidson in the music video for "Eazy" with rapper The Game back in March. The song includes lyrics about beating "Pete Davidson's ass."

The source claims to PEOPLE that West's frequent attacks on the platform are one reason why Davidson has "been absent from social media."

Davidson has addressed Ye's harassment in the past, either on SNL or in his stand-up act. He opened his set for the Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival by discussing how the rapper told him that he had AIDS and joking that he believed West because he "is a genius."

Meanwhile, a source close to Kardashian confirmed that Davidson's involvement with trauma therapy had nothing to do with their break-up and that she "does not tolerate this type of behavior from Kanye."

As for Davidson, he'll be focusing on his career, moving forward. He'll next be seen in the summer horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies. And dating Kim Kardashian was still pretty cool, even with the Ye factor.

According to PEOPLE's source, Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."