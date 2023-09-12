The Bupkis creator called the drug's hallucinogenic effects "magical," adding, "One time I got the Wiggles to mesh with Schindler's List."

Pete Davidson reveals he took ketamine for 4 years before checking into rehab

Pete Davidson is reflecting on his past relationship with drugs.

"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," Davidson announced, according to PEOPLE. "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!"

During his routine, Davidson revealed that he took ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic drug that can have hallucinogenic effects, every day over a four-year period before to checking into rehab in June.

"It was magical," he said, noting that the drug led him to have some pretty trippy experiences. "One time I got the Wiggles to mesh with Schindler's List."

The King of Staten Island star also revealed that he was high while attending Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018 and expressed his amazement that he even went outside when he was that under the influence.

Now Davidson is ready to turn over a new leaf. The Bupkis creator, who turns 30 in November, explained to the crowd that he believes you "can't do drugs in your 30s" because "it's not cute anymore," and at that point "you're just a drug addict."

Davidson, who has long been open about his mental health struggles, entered in-patient therapy at a treatment center this summer to address issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."