Watch Pete Davidson pass out pizza to writers at WGA strike
Days after Pete Davidson's episode of Saturday Night Live was canceled due to the ongoing writers' strike, the comedian is showing his support for the Writers Guild of America.
In video footage posted on social media Saturday, the Bupkis creator can be seen handing out pizzas from L&B Spumoni Gardens to participants in the picket line in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn.
"I got Spumoni's for everyone," Davidson says in the clip. "Gotta support the writers, man! No shows without the writers."
Davidson was previously scheduled to host SNL this weekend before the writers' strike shut down production of the sketch comedy show. While visiting The Tonight Show last week, the actor joked that the idea of the strike — which had not started at the time — leading to his episode being canceled was feeding the "weird story I have in my head like, 'Of course, that would happen to me.'"
At least Davidson can take some comfort in knowing that he wasn't the only celebrity whose hosting gig was thwarted by the strike. Succession star Kieran Culkin was also scheduled to host season 48's penultimate episode alongside musical guest Labrinth, while Jennifer Coolidge was set to helm the finale with musical guest the Foo Fighters.
Over the last week, a host of celebrities — including Brett Goldstein, Jay Leno, Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Natasha Lyonne, Cynthia Nixon, and Rob Lowe — have come forward to show their support for the writers as they negotiate for better pay.
NBC's The Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers have also rallied behind their writers by offering three weeks' worth of pay amid the strike and health-care coverage until September, reports NPR.
