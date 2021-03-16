The comedian's attorney is reportedly considering legal action after a false press release went out.

Maybe announcing that he secretly got married via a press release about starting a production company called Bodega Cats sounds like something Pete Davidson would do — but he didn't.

An NBC representative tells EW there is "no truth" to the story about the Saturday Night Live star getting hitched, despite what a certain media alert that went out on Tuesday morning might suggest.

Davidson's attorney also released a statement to multiple outlets saying, "Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."

Early Tuesday, a release went out over PR Newswire, a service that posts press releases, that said Davidson helped launch Bodega Cats Presents LLC, a new production company, as a co-CEO. It even came accompanied by a purported statement from him: "I am really excited to be part of this company and help people get a start in this industry. I never thought I would do something like this, but I met some of my closest friends doing stand-up, so I felt this was the right thing to do to give back to my community."

Within the release, it was alleged that Davidson had married the company's co-founder, whom the press release identified as "Michelle Davidson," a supposed childhood friend.

"Since Pete is Irish, and our platform is about diversity and belonging in entertainment, we're going to do something special for St. Patrick's Day on our social media," a statement attributed to Michelle Davidson said. "We're going to highlight the holiday's history and bring awareness to how the Irish have been prosecuted in media and the cultural appropriation their community continues to face around this holiday today."

The release has since been removed from PR Newswire.

Bodega Cats did not immediately respond to request for comment.