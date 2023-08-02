Jon, John & Pete will include shows in three cities in September.

Pete Davidson to perform with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in first tour since entering rehab

Pete Davidson will return to the stage for his first tour since entering rehab earlier this summer.

The comedian reportedly had gigs on Aug. 1, performing a pair of sold-out shows in Dania, Fla., reported TMZ. Now news comes that Davidson will do a short run of shows with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart, both of whom recently appeared in Davidson's Peacock show, Bupkis.

The comedians will start their run of four shows in Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 8 before doing two shows a night in Bethlehem, Penn., on Sept. 9 and in Atlantic City on Sept. 10.

Mulaney shared the details for the mini-tour — dubbed Jon, John & Pete — on his Instagram, revealing that the presale begins today and that tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 4.

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The series of gigs arrives just more than a month after Davidson entered a rehab facility seeking assistance with post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, a diagnosis he revealed on Marc Maron's WTF podcast in 2017.

Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson and John Mulaney Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, and John Mulaney at a Knicks game | Credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

A source close to the SNL alum told PEOPLE at the time, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

No word yet on if the Jon, John & Pete tour will hit the road for more dates.