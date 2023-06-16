After crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home back in March, Pete Davidson is being charged with reckless driving. EW has learned that the Saturday Night Live alum is facing one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, with an arraignment set for July 27.

In a statement provided to EW on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said, "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Reps for Davidson did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

TMZ broke the story in March, reporting that Davidson was behind the wheel of a car and driving at a high speed when he lost control. His girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, was in the passenger seat.

No one was reported injured in the accident, but the car went over a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and ran into the side of a house. Davidson was not arrested and no drugs or alcohol were determined to be involved in the collision. The homeowners did not press charges and said they were just glad everyone was okay. Their 16-year-old daughter was home at the time, and her father later told TMZ that she was "a bit traumatized" from the incident.

Davidson and Sui Wonders have not publicly commented on the incident. The pair have reportedly been dating since around December of last year, following Davidson's high-profile break-up with Kim Kardashian. They first met while playing an onscreen couple in Bodies Bodies Bodies, and also share the screen in Bupkis, a fictionalized version of Davidson's life in which Sui Wonders plays his on-again off-again girlfriend, Nikki.

