Pete Davidson will be in the clear for crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year should he complete 50 hours of community service.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to EW that the Saturday Night Live alum has been placed under a diversion program without pleading guilty or no contest to the offense. Davidson will also be required to complete 12 hours of traffic school and attend a course on victims of reckless drivers at a morgue. The requirements, which would need to be completed within the next 18 months, could also be exercised in New York.

Davidson's counsel indicated that he would likely put in the hours with the New York City Fire Department, where his late father had worked prior to his death during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

A representative for Davidson didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Davidson was hit with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving last month for crashing into the Beverly Hills home in March. No one was reported injured, but the vehicle went over a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and ran into the the side of the home. Davidson was not arrested and no drugs or alcohol were determined to be a factor in the collision. His girlfriend, the actress Chase Sui Wonders, was in the passenger seat, and both stars have not commented publicly on the incident.

The update comes in the wake of reports that the comedian checked himself into rehab late last month. Davidson, who has been candid about his mental health struggles, reportedly entered a treatment center to address ongoing issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and his previous diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. A source noted to PEOPLE that Davidson "should be getting out pretty soon," while a second source said it was not uncommon for the star to check himself into rehab to work on the issues.

"His friends and family have been supportive during this time," the source added.