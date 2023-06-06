"I have no idea what's going on with that thing."

Pete Davidson appears to be regretting the ferry he bought with Colin Jost while high

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost may be ready to officially abandon ship on the decommissioned Staten Island ferry they bought last year.

The pair spent $280,100 on the watercraft in January 2022, and they originally planned to convert it into an entertainment space. However, while attending the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premiere in New York City on Monday, Davidson appeared to be a little less sure about he and Jost's buoyant business venture, which he admitted they bought while incredibly high.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if Davidson planned to throw a Transformers after-party onboard the ship, he responded, "Yeah, if it's not sunk!"

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost bought an old ferry last year

"I have no idea what's going on with that thing," Davidson said. "Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out."

In fact, the King of Staten Island actor joked that he'd be cool if the ferry, which used to be parked outside his home, one day "turns into a Transformer and gets the f--- out of there, so I can stop paying for it."

Davidson previously unveiled his and Jost's plans for the ferry in February 2022, telling PEOPLE (The TV Show!) that it would feature a bar, a restaurant, and a lower level that would function as an entertainment space.

"We're going to dock it in the city and have a nice thing," he said at the time. Or, he jokingly added, "It could all go to s--- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."

Davidson and Jost also discussed their ferry interesting purchase during a "Weekend Update" segment on Saturday Night Live in January 2022. The pair, who couldn't contain their laughter, described themselves as "boat people" and were accompanied in their announcement by Alex Moffat's recurring character Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

"We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea," Davidson said. Jost sarcastically added, "Yes, it's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through."

