Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson checks into rehab

A source told PEOPLE that the comedian, who has been open about his mental health struggles, is expected to be "getting out pretty soon."

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has entered rehab.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live alum confirmed to PEOPLE that Davidson, 29, checked himself into treatment but "should be getting out pretty soon."

According to Page Six, which first reported the news, Davidson entered the treatment center seeking in-patient therapy to address ongoing issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and his previous diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.

Another source told PEOPLE, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Pete Davidson Pete Davidson | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Davidson has long been open about his mental health struggles. In 2017, he publicly revealed his borderline personality disorder diagnosis while appearing on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, describing what led to the diagnosis and his time in rehab in December 2016. Davidson discussed his extreme mood swings, which he initially credited to his regular marijuana use, since he had a "mental breakdown" after returning from rehab and resuming use of the drug. But he was eventually diagnosed with BPD several months later.

"I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder," he said. "One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, 'You're probably bipolar or borderline, we're just going to have to figure it out.'"

Davidson also said he was "depressed all the time" but praised therapy for helping him improve. "It is working, slowly but surely," he said. "I've been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."

Earlier that year, he joked about his sobriety and stint in rehab during an appearance on SNL's "Weekend Update." Following his diagnosis, he returned to the segment to further address the issue. "As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder — a form of depression," Davidson began. "Depression affects more than 16 million people in this country and there's no cure, per se. But for anyone dealing with it, there are treatments that can help. First of all, if you think you're depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. And also be healthy: Eating right and exercise can make a huge difference."

Davidson went on to joke that getting to do more of his sketches might improve his mental health: "Finally, if you're in the cast of a late-night comedy show, it might help if they, you know, do more of your comedy sketches. I was born depressed, but it might make me feel better if I was on TV more!"

In 2022, Davidson sought out further trauma therapy due to intense online bullying from Kanye West in the wake of Davidson's relationship with West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

While promoting new series Bupkis recently, Davidson opened up about the challenges of appearing on SNL while his life and romantic relationships were often comedic fodder on the show. "These are the people I've been with for almost a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They've watched me through the most difficult time in my life, and they've been there for me," Davidson said. "And nobody's ever shown more love and grace and leeway to me than Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was f---ing confusing 'cause it's the nature of entertainment, it's the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that's what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure."