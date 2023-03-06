Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders reportedly involved in car accident

The SNL alum was involved in a car accident Saturday evening in Beverly Hills, though no one was injured.

Pete Davidson and his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were reportedly involved in a car accident Saturday evening in Beverly Hills, police confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, Davidson was behind the wheel of the car, accompanied by Sui Wonders, and was driving at a high speed when he lost control.

After going over the curb, the car hit a fire hydrant and ran into the side of a residence. TMZ reported no one injured.

Reps for Davidson and Sui Wonders did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Lt. Christopher Coulter of the Beverly Hills police told PEOPLE that officers responded to a report Saturday occurring around 11 p.m., in which a car ran into a fire hydrant. Coulter confirmed that Davidson was in the car, but not if he was driving or if Sui Wonders was a passenger. He also noted that an accident report was taken for city property damage.

Davidson and Sui Wonders have been dating since around December of last year, following Davidson's high-profile break-up with Kim Kardashian. The two met while filming last summer's acclaimed horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies.