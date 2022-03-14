Live from outer space it's Pete Davidson (on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin)!

The Saturday Night Live and King of Staten Island star is officially joining the crew of Blue Origin, a rocket from the private spaceflight company from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The company announced Monday Davidson would be joining the crew along with turnaround Party America CEO and angel investor Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle, Tricor International president and CEO Marc Hagle, University of North Carolina teacher Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies, LLC president, Dr. George Nield.

So, after leaving Instagram amid drama with girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West, he's also decided to leave Earth all together. Coincidence? Probably.

According to PEOPLE, Davidson grabbed a spot on the flight after attending a dinner party at Bezos' home in Los Angeles in January — as one does.

This new flight marks the 20th mission of the Blue Origin and the fourth human flight. Each astronaut will carry a postcard on behalf of Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future. Its Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin's rockets.

Davidson is the latest celebrity to make the jump to space on Blue Origin after Star Trek star William Shatner and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. At 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest person to reach space when he made the trip last October.

This all gives off some serious Don't Look Up vibes. Can't you just imagine Bezos and his celebrity friends choosing to deal with those Bronteroc creatures that ate Meryl Streep in that movie rather than sticking around to solve climate change? (Please let us be wrong.)