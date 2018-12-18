Penny Marshall's legacy: A look back at her best film and television contributions

A spin-off of Happy Days, Marshall starred opposite Cindy Williams in her most famous role as Laverne DeFazio. With their monogrammed sweaters and deep friendship, the two became instant cultural icons. Marshall famously devised the idea for their iconic script letter monogrammed sweaters to help audiences keep track of who was who. Laverne was a tough-talking tomboy with Brooklyn roots and Italian immigrant parents. Set in the late 1950s in Milwaukee, the series followed two friends and roommates, Laverne and Shirley, who work as bottle-cappers at the fictitious Shotz Brewery. The series ran for eight seasons on ABC (the last without Williams) and even relocated its setting to Burbank, Calif., beginning in the sixth season. Marshall earned three Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her work on this series. With encouragement from her brother Garry, Marshall also made her directorial debut on the series, directing four episodes over the course of its eight seasons.