Penny Marshall's legacy: A look back at her best film and television contributions

Penny Marshall
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
The Odd Couple (1972-74)
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1974-76)
CBS
Happy Days (1975-79)
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Laverne & Shirley (1976-1983)
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Mork & Mindy (1978)
ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty
Big (1988)
Everett Collection
Awakenings (1990)
Everett Collection
A League of Their Own (1992)
Everett Collection
Hocus Pocus (1993)
Buena Vista
The Preacher's Wife (1996)
Everett Collection
Riding in Cars with Boys (2001)
Everett Collection
Bones (2006)
Fox
Portlandia (2012)
IFC
Mulaney (2014)
Ray Mickshaw/FOX via Getty Images
The Odd Couple (2016)
CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
1 of 16
Advertisement