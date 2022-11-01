Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby takes us through his pop-culture hot takes, from A to Z

The Dancing With the Stars alum — who launches a new pop culture-themed workout series on Nov. 3 — has strong opinions on everything from Ariel's dad (IYKYK) to Zap Zum.

Fans of Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby know what they're singing up for when they take one of his cycling rides: unfiltered takes on, well, just about everything. From The Little Mermaid's King Triton ("a hot daddy that I wouldn't mind being part of my world") to kitten heels (they "need to go away immediately — either give me a flat or give me a stiletto, I don't like things in the middle"), the Dancing With the Stars alum doesn't hold back on bon mots while leading a workout.

Which is why it makes sense that he is launching a new pop-culture themed workout series on Nov. 3 called LOL Cody. Each show will feature Rigsby chatting with a celebrity guest while putting both the star and the live in-studio Peloton class through their cycling paces. The first two episodes will feature Carly Rae Jepsen and Trixie Mattel, with more "icon-level" stars to be announced soon.

Peloton Announces First-Ever Variety Class Series, LOL Cody – Workouts with Special Guests and a Late Night Vibe Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby | Credit: Courtesy of Peloton

"I'm hoping that that element of working out and sweating and being under the pressure of a climb or a cadence push will add new textures to the way that these celebrities show up," says Rigsby, 35. "I'm excited to push them, but also have a great laugh about it at the same time because that's my approach to fitness — we don't take it so seriously."

In the meantime check out Rigsby's A to Z video above, and here's a preview of some of our favorite LOL observations of his:

Pussycat Dolls Pussycat Dolls | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

N is for Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger:

"I feel like she should have had a more successful solo career as a musician. And I can't put my finger on exactly why it didn't pop off for her. I feel like it was the Pussycat Dolls drama that followed her from the inception of her solo career. But she had everything. Like, she's hot, she can dance, she can sing, she knows how to perform. I don't understand why she wasn't like Beyoncé. I don't get it, but that's my hot take."

O is for Olive Garden:

Olive Garden used to be my favorite birthday restaurant as a kid. But you could not catch me [there now]. You couldn't pay me enough to go there. Absolutely not. I'll microwave my own Alfredo sauce at home, thank you.

THE LITTLE MERMAID, Ursula, 1989, © Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection 'The Little Mermaid' villain Ursula | Credit: Everett Collection

U is for The Little Mermaid's Ursula:

Ursula was demonized as a villain, but she truly was just a business woman that stuck to contracts. And you can't be mad at a woman who plays by the rules and wins. Sorry, Ariel!

LOL Cody will be available on demand on Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, and Peloton App starting Nov. 3.

Related content: