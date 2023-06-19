Paxton Whitehead, stage veteran and sitcom character actor, dies at 85

Whitehead was Tony-nominated for Camelot and made memorable appearances on many sitcoms, including Friends and Mad About You.

Paxton Whitehead, Tony-nominated for his performance as Pellinore in a 1980 Broadway revival of Camelot, has died. He was 85.

Whitehead's son, Charles, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died June 16 at a hospital in Arlington, VA.

The actor started his career on stage, first beginning at England's Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958 before making his Broadway debut in 1962's The Affair. Besides Camelot opposite Richard Burton, some of Whitehead's most notable stage work included My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain, The Harlequin Studies with Bill Irwin, Peter Shaffer's Lettice and Lovage, London Suite by Neil Simon, and a lengthy turn as Sherlock Holmes in The Crucifer of Blood.

In total, he appeared on Broadway in 16 different productions, as well as in numerous other theatrical work on tour and at regional theaters.

Whitehead also worked extensively in film and television, making his movie debut in 1986's Back to School, in which he portrayed the uptight Dr. Philip Barbay, dean of the business school at Grand Lakes University, and romantic rival to Rodney Dangerfield's Thornton Melon.

He is perhaps best known for his work as a guest star in 1990s sitcoms, in which he made many memorable appearances as a stuffy British type. He recurred as neighbor Hal Conway on Mad About You from 1992 through 1999, and Friends fans will remember him as Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) boss at Bloomingdale's, Mr. Waltham, on two episodes of the show's fourth season. Most notably, Mr. Waltham was the uncle of Emily (Helen Baxendale), whom Ross (David Schwimmer) eventually marries.

Actor Paxton Whitehead of the New York Stage And Film production "Abigail/1702" attends the New York Stage And Film's 2012 Season Launch at Joe Allen Restaurant on June 12, 2012 in New York City. Paxton Whitehead | Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty

Francis Edward Paxton Whitehead was born on Oct. 17, 1937, in Kent, England. He was interested in acting from a young age and attended drama school at the age of 17.

Prior to signing with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1958, Whitehead performed with small touring companies across England. Eventually, he made his way to the U.S. and Canada, where he began his screen career.

In 1961, he directed Doric Wilson's first play to be performed, And He Made a Her, off-off-Broadway production at the Caffe Cino. He made his Broadway debut the following year in The Affair. In 1964, he replaced Jonathan Miller in Broadway's Beyond the Fringe, which he toured and performed with for several years.

Whitehead was a great devotee of playwright George Bernard Shaw, and in 1967, he became the artistic director of Canada's Shaw Festival, a position he held for a decade. During his tenure, he developed the festival into a global event, welcoming the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Indira Gandhi to performances.

In addition to making his film debut in Back to School, Whitehead also appeared in Baby Boom, Boris and Natasha: The Movie, The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Duke, and Kate and Leopold.

Beginning with a guest spot on Magnum P.I. in 1982, Whitehead worked more steadily in television appearing on numerous hit shows, including The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order, Dinosaurs, Ellen, Caroline In the City, 3rd Rock From the Sun, Frasier, The West Wing, The Drew Carey Show, and Desperate Housewives.

He starred in the syndicated series Marblehead Manor as butler Albert Dudley from 1987 to 1988.

His last major role was in the 2011 Broadway revival of The Importance of Being Earnest as Rev. Canon Chausable.

He is survived by his son and daughter.