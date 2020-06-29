The Fast and the Furious type Movie genre Mystery

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel called themselves brothers as well as costars, and their kids seem to be one big family too. The late actor's 21-year-old daughter Meadow shared a sweet photo of herself with Diesel's three children on Monday, captioning it, "Family, forever."

In the picture, she's smiling alongside Diesel's daughters Pauline (named after Walker), 5, and Hania, 12, as well as his son Vincent, 12. They weren't the only ones getting in on the love either — Diesel's Fast & Furious costars Gal Gadot and Nathalie Emmanuel gushed over the photo too. "Miss you all," Emmanuel commented.

Walker died in a November 2013 car crash, when Meadow was only 15. He and Diesel were dear friends, and the latter referred to Walker as his brother when he mourned his death. "I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me," Diesel wrote at the time. "I will always love you."

As her godfather, Diesel has remained a close relationship with Meadow and celebrated her birthday on Instagram in November.

"I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming... but the truth is I have always been proud of you," he posted. "Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin"

Besides Diesel, it appears Meadow has stayed in touch with numerous of her dad's former costars. In a post from early June, she referred to Ludacris as her "uncle Chris," and Jordana Brewster also wished her a happy birthday last year. "You are a soul sister and I love you with all my ❤️,” Brewster wrote to Meadow in November.

And last September, Diesel honored Walker's memory on what would've been his 46th birthday.

"The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud," he wrote on Instagram. "Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart."

Meadow often posts throwback photos of her father on her personal Instagram, as well as the account for a wildlife conservation foundation named after the actor. Back in April, she shared an equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking video of her surprising her father on his birthday.

She captioned the never-before-seen video on Instagram with, "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

In the footage, Meadow is seen scaring Walker in his trailer as he falls back onto the bed laughing. "You just scared the hell out of me!" he says before pulling her in for a big hug.

