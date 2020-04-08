Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares never-before-seen video of her late father

Image zoom Facebook

Warning: The following is going to make you feel all kinds of emotions. Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker just shared a sweet video on social media from a time when she surprised her late father on his birthday, and it's enough to make even the coldest person cry.

On Tuesday, Meadow, 21, posted the touching, never-before-seen video on Instagram with the caption, "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

In the footage, Meadow is seen surprising Paul in his trailer as he falls back onto the bed laughing. "You just scared the hell out of me!" he says before pulling her in for a big hug.

Meadow hasn't posted much about her late father since his November 2013 death, but each time she does she shows a side of the Fast and Furious star that most people didn't get to see.

