The Ant-Man star's son was in his teens when he "finally put it all together."

Paul Rudd says his son thought he worked in a movie theater for years: 'I never corrected him'

We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC Theaters to laugh, to cry, to care. And if you're Paul Rudd's son, to… randomly see a poster of your dad?

The Ant-Man actor has revealed that he let his son Jack fully believe for roughly a decade that he was a stellar movie theater employee rather than, you know, a beloved actor who has starred in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

"I'm not gonna sit my kids down when they're 3 and say, 'You know, I've got some DVDs to show you,'" he joked in a preview clip from this weekend's Sunday Today With Willie Geist segment. "I didn't really explain what I did."

Paul Rudd attends Marvel Studios' “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" at Regency Village Theatre on February 06, 2023 in Los Angeles Paul Rudd said his son thought he worked at a movie theater for years. | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to Rudd, the disconnect all began when his son was "about 4 or 5" and went to the theater to see a movie with his friends. "We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby," he explained. "So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute."

Rudd said it took a few more years for his eldest son to finally catch on that his dad wasn't just Employee of the Month at their local cinema: "I think when he was 15, he finally put it all together."

But to his son's credit, Rudd added, he kind of fed into the confusion. "I never corrected him," he said. In fact, he jokingly noted that he'd often tell him, "I work at the AMC Lowes."

Perhaps that's why Rudd's children (he also has a daughter named Darby) aren't too dazzled by his storied career or his frequent escapades within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I think I'm Dad more than I'm Ant-Man, or in the MCU," Rudd told PEOPLE earlier this week. "They don't care, nor should they."

