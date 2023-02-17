Paul Rudd pranked by Olivia Colman on BBC Radio: 'I'm actually sweating'

The pair also discuss their friendship of over 20 years.

Oscar winner Olivia Colman got Paul Rudd good.

The star of Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania appeared on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast with Greg James, during which The Lost Daughter and The Favourite actress phoned in to pull a prank on her friend of more than 20 years.

Rudd participated in a segment called "Agony Ant-Man" in which callers phoned in to lay their problems on the actor. Colman rang and disguised her voice with a Welsh accent.

Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on February 02, 2023; Olivia Colman attends Los Angeles premiere of Fox Searchlight Pictures "Empire of Light" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 01, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Rudd got pranked by his friend of over 20 years, Olivia Colman, on BBC Radio. | Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"I wanted to pick your brains," Colman began. "So, what would you do if you had a really, like a really good mate, like for over 20 years, and this friend, he doesn't live in England, but he's come to England, and he hasn't told you about it. And then not only has he not told you about it, he's come onto a radio show. What would you do?"

"Oh my God. Oh no," Rudd initially responded.

After Colman revealed herself, Rudd admitted, "By the way, I'm sweating. I'm actually sweating."

BBC Radio 1 promoted a clip of the prank on social media, but the full exchange can be heard on the show's official website.

Rudd and Colman have known each other for more than two decades. They reminisced about how they first performed in a play together in the U.K. Rudd would come sleep on the floor of Colman's "rubbish flat in South London" during that time, she said. "Paul was properly in the play and I had about two lines, I think."

Colman went on to say that she had been listening to the Breakfast Show and heard Rudd was planning to come on for the "Agony Ant-Man" segment. She emailed host Greg James and asked if she could do a prank, to which James said, "Hell yeah!"

"You really can do every accent," Rudd remarked of Colman's acting skills.

Watch the prank in the video above.

