"I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners," the actor says of joining the ranks of Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and more.

Paul Rudd seemingly never ages and now he's propelled that access to the fountain of youth to one of the most coveted titles in Hollywood: PEOPLE'S Sexiest Man Alive.

"I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this," Rudd tells PEOPLE of being named the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive. "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."

Rudd is currently appearing in AppleTV+'s The Shrink Next Door opposite Will Ferrell and on the big screen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. He'll return to his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Scott Lang, alias Ant-Man, in 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

But Rudd has been entertaining audiences for nearly three decades, starting with his breakout role in Clueless and continuing on through countless projects, including Friends, The Cider House Rules, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, I Love You, Man, Parks and Recreation, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, They Came Together, and numerous MCU projects in his role as Ant-Man.

Paul Rudd Paul Rudd is named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2021 | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

Rudd is a family man, father to two children, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12, and he insists he's happiest at home (which isn't in Hollywood, but in Rhinebeck, N.Y.). There, he co-owns a candy store with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton, which they took over when the previous owner died. He's also invested in charity work, supporting the Stuttering Association for the Young (SAY) and founding The Big Slick, an annual celebrity sports-event that raises money for Kansas City Children's Mercy Hospital.

The actor joins a long-list of Sexiest Men Alive, including last year's honoree Michael B. Jordan, and previous title holders George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum. Rudd intends to put his new credentials to good use. "I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan," he quipped to PEOPLE. "And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that."

