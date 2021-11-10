Mark Ruffalo, Seth Rogen, and more congratulate Paul Rudd on Sexiest Man Alive title

Paul Rudd has officially been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, and the accolades pouring in from costars and friends prove why the affable, eternally youthful actor was the right choice.

"I knew this day would come," Marvel costar Mark Ruffalo tweeted along with a video of the two goofing off while doing press at San Diego Comic-Con. "I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title."

"No arguments here," affirmed Seth Rogen, Rudd's costar in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Meanwhile, Judd Apatow, who directed Rudd in that particular film as well as many others, took the dry humor route, tweeting, "I have mixed emotions about this."

Another one of Rudd's 40-Year-Old Virgin castmates, Jane Lynch, also joked about the actor's obvious charm and appeal that makes him a shoo-in for the title, tweeting "Umm...yeah" with an eye-roll emoji.

The Simpsons creator Al Jean shared a congratulatory message featuring a guest spot from Rudd's time on the show. And not to be outdone, Weird Al Yankovic paid tribute to Rudd by posting a photo of the time Rudd trick-or-treated as Yankovic — wig and all.

And, of course, as a previous holder of the Sexiest Man Alive title, Ryan Reynolds had to weigh in.

"I think it'll be wasted on him," Reynolds joked while visiting the Today show, predicting that Rudd will play it off like the humble person he is.

"I'm going to lean into it hard. I'm going to own this," Rudd told PEOPLE. "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?' This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me."