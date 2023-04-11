"Hi Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up. Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?"

Jeremy Renner is sharing the hilarious way that Paul Rudd cheered him up while he was recovering from his harrowing snowplow accident earlier this year.

The Hawkeye actor revealed that, while he was recovering from the multiple injuries that sustained after being crushed by a snowplow on New Year's Day, his fellow Avenger delightfully trolled him by recording and sending him the most awkward fake Cameo video ever.

"He sent me a video message. Anybody know Cameo, where you can pay money and they get some movie star to say, 'Hey, happy birthday?'" Renner asked while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. "He made a fake one — I didn't even ask him to — he made a fake one like I'd paid him money for a Cameo."

Host Jimmy Kimmel then shared the clip, which featured Rudd, who really needs to wipe off his camera lens, in a large room with the Cameo logo emblazoned in the bottom left corner of the screen. "Hi Jerry, I hear you're a little banged up," he said. "Got in a fight with a snowblower apparently?"

"Anyway, I just wanted to send this video. It's really from the heart. I hope you're feeling better. Sounds like you are. Apparently, you're a pretty tough guy," Rudd continued. "Maybe I'll get to meet you one day. Wouldn't that be something?"

The Ant-Man actor then hilariously concluded his very heartfelt message: "In the meantime, take care and take it easy, ha ha, for a while. Next time, maybe just let the snow melt. Ha ha. Okay. Feel better, Jerry."

Earlier in the interview, Renner told Kimmel that Rudd, who he described as someone "I love so much," was in town promoting his new film at the time of the accident and came to visit "a couple times" while he was in the hospital.

"[Rudd was] always just making my day," he recalled. "He's one of the funniest guys around."

Watch Renner discuss his recovery — and Rudd's awkward Cameo clip — in the clip above.

