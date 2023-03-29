The Royal Family and Drag Race queen Willam remembered the performer on social media. "I'm sure she’s up there giving everyone an earful in heaven for us queens down here," Willam wrote.

Paul O'Grady, British comedian also known as drag queen Lily Savage, dies at 67

Paul O'Grady — the British comedian, television star, and actor also known as drag queen Lily Savage — has died at age 67.

The performer died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday, O'Grady's husband, André Portasio, told the Associated Press.

Before becoming a regional TV staple for his work hosting The Paul O'Grady Show and appearing on Blind Date and Blankety Blank, O'Grady began his career as a nightlife entertainer at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, an iconic LGBTQIA+ venue in London where he regularly championed queer rights — particularly at the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Paul O'Grady and his drag persona Lily Savage Paul O'Grady, also known as drag queen Lily Savage, has died | Credit: Nicky Johnston/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images; Tony Harris - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

He also honed his drag persona, Lily Savage, at the time, and, in 1997, hosted The Lily Savage Show on the BBC, even welcoming Elton John as a special guest on one episode.

Waves of tributes poured in on social media following O'Grady's death, including a message from the Royal Family's Twitter account.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O'Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories," the Royal Family tweeted alongside a photo of O'Grady and Camilla, the queen consort, who made an appearance on the entertainer's For the Love of Dogs in 2022.

A Star Is Born actor and RuPaul's Drag Race season 4 queen Willam also paid tribute to O'Grady, remembering the actor in a sweet Instagram post.

"I'm sure she's up there giving everyone an earful in heaven for us queens down here. Tell them to fix America, please, girl. We need it," Willam wrote on Instagram. "We love you, Ms. Savage. TYSM for all the good you did. I tip my wig to you."

Before he died, O'Grady portrayed Miss Hannigan in the West End revival of Annie, and later joined the production's regional tour. The show released a statement Wednesday morning.

"Everyone at Annie the Musical is stunned and saddened by the passing of Paul O'Grady," the statement read. "An incredible Miss Hannigan and an irreplaceable, hilarious, and generous person who we will all miss immensely."