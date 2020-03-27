Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Culture Club/Getty Images

Star Trek: Picard's very own Sir Patrick Stewart isn't toiling away during this coronavirus quarantine. Instead, he's giving his fans soothing Shakespeare to listen to on social media, putting him in the running for one of the great ASMR stars of our generation.

Since March 21, Stewart has treated us to a sonnet a day from good ole William Shakespeare, beginning with Sonnet 116. Stewart is very familiar with the classic thespian, having been a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company in his early days as an actor in the '60s and '70s. He also appeared on Broadway in a production of Midsummer Night's Dream in 1977, and as Prospero in The Tempest in 1995. His West End Shakespearean roles included Mark Antony, Macbeth and King Claudius in Hamlet.

Stewart is among a line of celebrities who are doing readings to entertain their fans while movie theaters and theater productions aren't around to keep us company. Actress Amy Adams has read us children stories on Instagram. Netflix's Big Mouth is set to do a live table read on Friday night.

Stewart also gave us a nice little treat this week when he announced on his social media that all of Star Trek: Picard season one would be available to stream for free on CBS All Access.

"It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2," Stewart wrote.

Picard's season one finale was Thursday, where his character actually quotes The Tempest in the final moments: " “We are such stuff as dreams are made on. And our little life is rounded with a sleep.” Read EW's recap of the season finale here.

We are not sure when Stewart's journey with Shakespeare will end during this quarantine, but in the meantime, please enjoy Sonnet 5 and 6.

