"If you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them."

Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson, has responded to criticism after she didn't publicly acknowledge what would've been her late father's 65th birthday.

The 25-year-old model, actress, and musician addressed detractors Tuesday in an Instagram Story, in which she chastised those who took issue with her choosing not to share much about her dad's birthday.

"So, today's my dad's birthday, and, back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him happy birthday, celebrating it, nothing like that," she said. "He actually didn't want us to even know when his birthday was because he didn't want us to, like, throw a party or anything like that. That being said, social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days, and if you don't wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don't love them, that you don't care about them."

Jackson said that she's received harsh pushback over her choice to abide by her father's wishes, noting that people "lose their f---ing minds" and have told her to commit suicide over the issue.

"They're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram," she said. She then segued into a short video which shows her on stage honoring Michael's memory.

"He put 50 years of blood, sweat, tears, love, and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone, so I owe everything to him," Paris said in the clip.

Paris, Michael's middle child, has made a name for herself since her father's death in 2009, with the entertainer recently appearing in the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime series Swarm.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.