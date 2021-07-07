Paris Hilton not offended by Britney Spears' comments about her during testimony: 'It was a misunderstanding'

Paris Hilton has responded to Britney Spears' comments about her during the pop star's recent testimony.

On Monday's episode of her This Is Paris podcast, the heiress addressed the comments the singer made about her during her June 23 conservatorship testimony. During the hearing, Spears brought up Hilton, comparing the socialite speaking out about her troubled time at boarding school to her own coming forward about the abuse she's suffered due to her conservatorship.

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school," she began. "I didn't believe any of that either — I'm sorry. I'm an outsider... And maybe I'm wrong, and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody to the public. People would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears.'"

During her podcast, Hilton made clear to guests Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty that she knew the pop star "didn't mean it in that way." Adding, "She meant when she saw it, she couldn't even believe it. What she said was, when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, it's Britney Spears' [or] 'It's Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe [them]? I didn't even believe Paris — who's gonna believe me?'"

Hilton went on to call any backlash surrounding the situation "a misunderstanding on the media's part," and stated that Spears was just using the Simple Life star's experience "as an example."

"Dealing with it as a teenager was hard but I can't imagine, still, as an adult, after working your entire life," she said of Spears' conservatorship. "She's built a huge empire; she's a legend, she's an icon, she's a mother. She's amazing and she has these people controlling her money, her life."

Paris Hilton and Singer Britney Spears Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Hilton also posted a clip from the episode of the podcast on Instagram, captioning it with, "I will always support and love Britney. She is so kind and sweet, and she deserves her freedom. I've been saying #FreeBritney for a long time, and I will keep saying it until she is free."

"We all need to use our voices to protect victims of abuse," she added. "She is so incredibly brave and an inspiration for speaking her truth. I know personally how hard it is to come forward to tell your story, and so I hope Britney knows that she is so loved and supported by the world right now."