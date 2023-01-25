Paris Hilton is a mom after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton wrote of her new son, while Lindsay Lohan offered a congratulatory message on social media.

Sanasa! Paris Hilton is a first-time mother after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate.

The 41-year-old "Stars Are Blind" singer revealed that she and husband Carter Reum became new parents Tuesday night when she shared a photo of herself holding the new baby's hand.

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton wrote on Instagram of her new son, who was born after the couple began the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process in 2020.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told PEOPLE of her son's birth. "We are so excited to start our family together, and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Kris Jenner flooded Hilton's Instagram post with comments, including a simple "congratulations!!!" from Lindsay Lohan, with whom the heiress was regularly spotted in paparazzi photos throughout the early aughts.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hilton previously expressed interest in becoming a parent with Reum, whom she married in 2021.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE in December. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

The socialite-turned-business-mogul and former reality TV star's new motherhood makes Kathy Hilton — Paris' mom and costar of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — a six-time grandmother, following the birth of Nicky Hilton's three children and another two parented by her son, Barron Hilton II.

