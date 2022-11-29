An ode to a night out in 2006 that got real awkward between Paris and Lindsay while Britney was 'overprotected' in the middle.

Picture it: 2006. A young upstart social media company called Twitter launched. Beyoncé had everyone going to the left, to the left with the top song of the year, "Irreplaceable." And Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were beefing.

That's the backstory for the iconic photo featuring the Mean Girls actress, the heiress turned DJ, and the princess of pop Britney Spears. Hilton commemorated that photo on Twitter, which ironically is now in its last days, writing, "16 years ago this happened and the 'Holy Trinity' was born."

"16 years ago this happened and the 'Holy Trinity' was born," Paris Hilton tweeted of this photo with her, Lindsay Lohan (left) and Britney Spears (center).

At the time, the Trinity were the most photographed starlets in the world (2006 was a wild time), hounded day and on their many nights, so getting all three together was the Unholy Grail for paparazzi.

And though the gals look like they're having a grand old time, Hilton revealed in a 2021 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris that she was sick of all the rumors that La Lohan was starting. On that fated night in '06, Hilton and Spears were at a friend's party at the Beverly Hills Hotel and had decided to go home when the paps swarmed their car.

"Just as we got to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama," the "Stars Are Blind" singer recalled.

Said drama stemmed from a rumor that Hilton had hit and spilled a drink on the Oscar-invited actress. As Lohan approached the car, Hilton told the paparazzi to ask LiLo about the alleged incident.

"Lindsay said, 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I was 15,'" Hilton said. "It was basically just not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened. All of a sudden, I look over, and she's in my car. We weren't getting along, but I was polite."

What a difference sixteen years and a couple weddings make. Hilton and Lohan were still on the outs as recent as 2019 when Kathy's daughter called Dina's daughter "lame" and embarrassing." But flash forward to 2022, and they're doing just ... fine.

"We've DM'd a couple of times. And she's doing great," Hilton told Andy Cohen back in May about her relationship with the Falling for Christmas star. "I just feel that we're grown-ups now, I just got married, she just got engaged," Hilton said, adding, "We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

And, of course, Hilton and Spears are on wedding guest terms, so perhaps it's only a matter of time before the Holy Trinity hits us (baby) one more time with an iconic photo to sate the paparazzi's thirst for another decade and a half.