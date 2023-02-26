"He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it," she recalls of the encounter at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival.

Paris Hilton says Harvey Weinstein followed her into a bathroom and yelled at her when she was 19

Paris Hilton opened up about a frightening incident with convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

The media personality claimed that the embattled film producer followed her into a bathroom at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival when she was 19, after she had met him the day before while at lunch with a friend. The incident occurred at the annual amfAR gala for AIDS research, which Weinstein hosted that evening, and it freaked Hilton out.

"I was at lunch with my girlfriend and he came up to the table and was like, 'Oh, you want to be an actress?' And I said, 'Yeah, I really want to be in a movie,'" Hilton recalled to Glamour UK. "I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. I was like, 'Oh my god, Harvey Weinstein is so cool!' and he said, 'Well, we should have a meeting. You can come up to my room and read scripts' ... and I just didn't want to go, so I never went."

At the gala the following day, Weinstein became aggressive. "I went into the bathroom and then he followed me. He tried to open the door, he was hammering on the door, banging on it," Hilton said. "And I wouldn't open it, because I was like, 'I'm in a stall, why do you want to come in here?' And security came and literally carried him away and he was like [shouting], 'This is my party,' going nuts. It scared me and freaked me out."

MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the official 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards after party hosted by Samsung 837 in NYC on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung) Paris Hilton; Harvey Weinstein | Credit: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty ; Neilson Barnard/Getty for Samsung

Hilton had known of Weinstein's reputation at the time, she said. "It was just someone so powerful in Hollywood who everyone was terrified of. I didn't even want to say anything about it because I was like, 'I don't want people getting mad at me for saying anything,' because it was just a known thing. He was just like that and people were like, 'OK, just turn a blind eye.'"

A representative for Weinstein denied the allegations when contacted by the publication.

Weinstein, who is already serving 23 years behind bars after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2020, was sentenced to an additional 16 years for his crimes last week. Over 80 women have accused the producer of sexual abuse and misconduct dating back to the 1990s. Weinstein has maintained his innocence, telling a judge prior to his recent sentencing that the allegations are "about money and coming after me."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.