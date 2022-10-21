Even though the gods are crazy, even though the stars are blind… somehow Paris Hilton's latest TikTok is wilder than both combined.

Yesterday, the reality legend and "Stars Are Blind" singer posted a video featuring the viral "deepfake" version of Tom Cruise (created by impersonator Miles Fischer and visual effects artist Chris Umé) serenading her and her dog with a rendition of Britney Spears and Elton John's recent duet "Hold Me Closer."

"Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song," Hilton captioned the post.

In the clip, Hilton requests that Faux Tom sing for her, prompting him to spring into action with a pretty decent cover. And, because the video can really only get more iconic from there, he then plucks a pair of dog sunglasses from his bathrobe pocket so that Hilton and her pet Pomeranian can match as they sway along.

Paris Hilton's latest TikTok with deep fake Tom Cruise Paris Hilton's latest TikTok with deepfake Tom Cruise | Credit: Paris Hilton/TikTok

Hilton's final verdict on Cruise's vocal chops? "It's good… but not great," she says. "You should stick to acting." To which he replies, "Yeah, I probably should."

Understandably, TikTok users opening up their For You page to find a fake Tom Cruise singing to the Paris In Love star in her kitchen were… ridiculously confused, to put it lightly.

"What is going on?" one fan wrote. A second added, "I don't understand what I'm watching, but I'm here for it."

Others seemed to actually believe that Cruise and Hilton were buds, with one user commenting, "Why does Tom Cruise look the same age as when I had a crush on him 25 years ago? This is freaking me out."

Another, however, pinpointed a flub. "At the very way end you can see the filter come off his face hahah," they wrote. "Not Tom Cruise, y'all, but, damn, technology is getting crazy.."

This isn't the first video that Not-Tom and Hilton have filmed together. In June, the pair recorded a clip of them getting ready for an event together. "Do you think people are really going to believe we're a couple?" Hilton, who is married to Carter Reum in real life, joked.

Fake Cruise's response? "I think most people will believe anything."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.