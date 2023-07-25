Pamela Blair, A Chorus Line and All My Children actress, dies at 73

Pamela Blair, the veteran actress best known for originating the role of Val in Broadway's smash hit A Chorus Line, has died. She was 73.

News of her death was confirmed by friends on social media, including her A Chorus Line costar Baayork Lee.

"I am very sad to say my Sagittarian sister Pam Blair has gone to play with her [A Chorus Line] colleagues among the clouds," Lee wrote in a Facebook post. "We always wrote to one another no matter where we were on that day. What a colorful character she was as depicted in the Val monologue in the show."

Pamela Blair March 30, 1983 Pamela Blair | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

After noting that Blair "brought the house down every night," Lee ended on a touching sentiment: "You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance among the stars."

Born in Vermont on Dec. 5, 1949, Blair made her Broadway debut in 1968's Promises, Promises. Prior to her role in the collaborative creation of A Chorus Line, Blair also appeared in Wild and Wonderful, Sugar, and Seesaw before eventually landing the role of Curley's wife in the 1974 Of Mice and Men revival starring James Earl Jones.

Pamela Blair in 'A Chorus Line' Pamela Blair in 'A Chorus Line' | Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty

After an invitation from choreographer Michael Bennet, she joined workshops for A Chorus Line. The musical went on to become a critical and commercial hit worthy of nine Tony Awards and the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The official Twitter account of late composer Marvin Hamlisch honored Blair with a post that noted she "was a part of the musical from the very first workshop."

Blair's character, Valerie Clark, was largely based on her own life — sans her desire for plastic surgery, which was taken from another dancer. Blair, and many friends throughout the years, confirmed that Val's angelic aura but famously foul mouth were indeed inspired by Blair.

Following A Chorus Line, Blair next originated the role of Amber (later renamed Angel) in 1978's The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. The role earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination.

Blair enjoyed a successful career in daytime television, including roles in soap operas such as Loving, Another World, Ryan's Hope, and All My Children. The latter earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination. She also appeared in various TV shows — including a brief stint as the mother of Sabrina Spellman in the popular sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch — and feature films, including Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite, 1982's Annie, and 1996's Before and After, which starred Meryl Streep, and Liam Neeson.

