When it came to his Rolling Stones all-access concert pass, time was not on Owen Wilson's side.

The Paint star revealed that he was once awarded a lifetime pass that allowed him to attend any Rolling Stones gig in the world — only for it to be rescinded after he accidentally walked on stage during one of the legendary rock group's concerts in Argentina.

"I was kind of friendly with some of the band and then my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger," Wilson explained on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show. "We got [presented with] these special laminates, kind of all access, that were good for the rest of your life."

Wilson noted that the gift was "really exciting" for him because the first live show he ever attended was one from the Stones' Tattoo You tour in 1980.

"That night, at the concert, I'm kind of wandering around and testing it out — like, 'I'm going to walk over here and see if anybody stops me.' And no one would stop me any place," Wilson told host James Corden and fellow guest Jeff Goldblum. "I ended up right at this place where I could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage, and right there and then, all of a sudden, he bolts during 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' and comes running down."

The frontman then ended up sprinting directly toward a completely flabbergasted Wilson.

"It turns out, where I was, was kind of part of the stage a little bit, so I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous, and he kinda came down and left," he recalled. "And then someone came running over, [shouting,] 'Get out of here! Move! You're not supposed to be here!' And I [said], 'I didn't know! I'm so sorry!'"

Owen Wilson, The Rolling Stones Owen Wilson; Mick Jagger | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

The mix-up haunted Wilson for the rest of the evening. "I go to bed that night still thinking, 'Well, gosh, that was kind of a gnarly experience,'" he said. But things only got worse.

"Then I get a call the next morning from Mick's security team asking, 'Do you have that laminate?'" he continued. "'Yes, I still have it.' 'Okay, we're going to come over and pick it up.'"

And just like that, Wilson's backstage pass went goodbye Ruby Tuesday.

But the actor knows it was his fault — or at least his wardrobe's fault — that his lucky laminate was taken away.

"I was also dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, and if you are at this part of the stage — where you're not supposed to be — you should be in like dark colors where you blend in," Wilson explained. "So I get it, you know? He's got a show to do. He doesn't need some kind of bozo just cruising around distracting him."

Still, it was a total bummer for him to lose all that unrestricted access. As Wilson lamented, "I only had it for 24 hours."

