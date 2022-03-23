Oscar Isaac, Raven-Symoné and more voice support for Disney employees' 'Don't Say Gay' walkout

The stars of Moon Knight and Raven's Home are among those expressing solidarity with protesting employees at the House of Mouse.

Oscar Isaac, Raven-Symoné, and more Hollywood stars are voicing their support of a walkout by Disney employees Tuesday over CEO Bob Chapek's response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Isaac, who stars in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, told Variety at a virtual junket for the show on Tuesday, "I guess my comment [on the bill] would be, [singing] 'Gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!' Yeah, it's an absolutely ridiculous law. It's insane. It's insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It's astounding that it even exists in this country."

Raven-Symoné, who is currently in production on Disney Channel's Raven's Home, indicated on social media that she and her castmates participated in the walkout. "In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the 'don't say gay bill' we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out," she wrote in an Instagram post. "In todays world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for."

Tuesday's walkout took place at multiple Disney locations across its various divisions, such as Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, and came just a few days after Chapek said in an internal memo that he was sorry for his response to the controversial legislation, and that Disney would pause political donations in the Sunshine State. Chapek also said Disney would be "increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states."

House Bill 1557, or the Parental Rights in Education bill, which has passed Florida's House and Senate and is awaiting signature by Gov. Rick DeSantis, states that discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity "may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards." When it comes to higher grades, only "age-appropriate" instruction would be permitted, and parents would have the right to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics.

Recent reports that Disney, which runs the Walt Disney World theme park near Orlando, donated approximately $300,000 to DeSantis and other politicians who voted for the bill drew ire from employees, as did the company's lack of action and slow response in publicly condemning the legislation.

Isaac and Raven-Symoné are among several high-profile actors who have expressed support for the protests, which according to the organizers' website demand that the company commit to ceasing political donations to the involved politicians, publicly commit to an actionable plan that protects employees from hateful legislation, reaffirm the company's commitment to protecting and advocating for its LGBTQIA+ staff, create an LGBTQIA+ brand similar to that of the Onyx Collective focusing on LGBTQ+ creators and underrepresented voices, and more.

Other stars voicing their support on social include Kerry Washington, Larry Wilmore, and Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo.

Rebecca Perez, a Disney animator who worked on Encanto, also shared a photo of the walkout on Twitter, writing, "Supporting our fellow Florida co-workers and LGBTQIA+ community. Solidarity."

Disney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the walkouts.