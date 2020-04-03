Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham are reunited after she told him to self-quarantine

Image zoom Paras Griffin/Getty Images

He's back!

Oprah Winfrey and her longtime partner Stedman Graham are once again living together under one roof. Winfrey recently revealed that she made Graham self-quarantine for 14 days in their guest house after he returned home from traveling.

The duo reunited in a video posted on O, The Oprah Winfrey Magazine Instagram on Wednesday. In it, Graham is greeted by Winfrey and two former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

"How do you feel, Uncle Stedman?" one of the girls asks him in the clip. "Free, free at last," he jokes, before Winfrey teases him, “I bet you appreciate us more now."

“I appreciated you before, honey,” Graham tells her.

Winfrey, who recovered from pneumonia late last year and had a more recent bronchial infection, explained the decision to have Graham self-quarantine in an Instagram Live conversation with the editor of O, The Oprah Magazine last week.

"He'd been on planes, so Stedman is like, 'What's the procedure for coming home?' The procedure is ... you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed!" Winfrey said at the time. "And literally, he goes, 'I'm not?' And I go, 'Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'" The mogul also clarified that Stedman did not have the coronavirus — the measures were purely precautionary.

During the quarantine, the two maintained contact by speaking from a distance. Winfrey would also bring him meals and leave them on his doorstep.

The television star has said her partner was more than happy to oblige. "My friends say, 'Oh, isn't Stedman upset?' He's really not. He's happy to keep me safe," Winfrey said.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

