Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident for 15 years, is on the ground helping Hawaii residents amid the state's devastating wildfires.

The host and philanthropist was interviewed by the BBC as she handed out supplies at the War Memorial Stadium in Maui, which is serving as an evacuation center for residents who had to flee their homes.

"It's a little overwhelming," said Winfrey of the widespread damage and destruction wreaked by the fires, which began Tuesday night on the island of Maui. "I came earlier just to see what people needed, and then went shopping... I actually went to Walmart and Costco and got pillows, shampoo, diapers, sheets, pillowcases." Videos of Winfrey passing out supplies and posing for pictures with residents were posted to social media on Thursday.

Winfrey has owned land in Hawaii since the early 2000s, and in March she purchased 870 acres of Kula agricultural land on the island of Maui, according to Maui Now.

Hawaii native Jason Momoa also shared his support for the residents of Maui on Instagram Wednesday. "We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires," wrote the Aquaman star, who shared links to organizations that can help those displaced by the fires.

