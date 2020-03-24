Oprah says she's making Stedman self-quarantine in their guest house

Image zoom Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Talk about some social distancing.

In an Instagram Live conversation with the editor of O, The Oprah Magazine on Monday, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she's making her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, self-quarantine in their guest house for the time being. Rest assured, it's all in the interest of health and safety.

"I had pneumonia late last year...I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection," Winfrey explained on the livestream. She noted that Graham was "late to the party" in terms of understanding the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, and had just recently returned to their home in Santa Barbara after a speaking engagement.

"Stedman did not arrive from Chicago until Thursday, he had been speaking in St. Louis...he'd been on planes, so Stedman is like 'What's the procedure for coming home?' The procedure is...you ain't coming and sleeping in my bed!" Winfrey said. "And literally, he goes, 'I'm not?' And I go, 'Have you not been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go and sleep in the same bed with the person! When you just got off American Airlines!'"

Winfrey added that Stedman does not have the coronavirus, and that she has been leaving him meals on the doorstep. The couple also converse from a distance, as you can see in the Instagram video below.

"My friends say 'Oh, isn't Stedman upset?' He's really not. He's happy to keep me safe," Winfrey said.

Winfrey also discussed how she's been keeping busy during the quarantine; her quaran-streaming picks include The Crown and Self Made, starring Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker. She's also been reading potential Oprah's Book Club picks, attending DJ D-Nice's digital quarantine dance party, and working on her new Apple TV+ show Oprah Talks. She also shared a bit of classically Oprah inspiration for everyone worried about the ongoing pandemic.

"You will come out stronger if you choose to come out stronger," Winfrey said. "You will come out stronger if you actually get the lessons from it. If you think it's just about a virus...it's not. It's about the forces of life trying to tell us about ourselves. Whatever it is you're feeling, it's because you're supposed to be feeling it. Whatever this is putting you through, you needed this moment, and it was the only moment that could bring us to this realization. I'm looking at it from the bigger picture."

Hopefully Stedman is, too.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: