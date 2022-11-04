Oprah endorses John Fetterman over Dr. Oz despite launching doc to TV stardom

"If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons," Winfrey said of the Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Oprah Winfrey has taken a stand against a celebrity doctor she helped catapult to TV stardom on her former talk show.

Speaking Thursday at a virtual midterms event titled "Freedom Is on the Ballot," the media icon formally endorsed Democrat John Fetterman over Republican Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

"I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania," Winfrey said. "But, I will tell you all this: If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would've already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons."

According to the star's news site, Winfrey added that "there are clear choices and some dynamic candidates who are working to represent the values that so many of us hold dear — like inclusion, compassion, and community. So I ask that voters use discernment and choose wisely for the democracy of our country."

Winfrey's endorsement comes years after Winfrey first touted Oz as "America's Doctor" on her talk show. She later created his series, The Dr. Oz Show, which ended its run earlier this year amid Oz's political endeavors.

Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Mehmet Oz; Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman reacts to applause from supporters during a joint rally Oprah endorses John Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race despite launching Dr. Oz to stardom on her own show. | Credit: Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock; Mark Makela/Getty Images

EW has reached out to Dr. Oz for a response to Winfrey's endorsement.

Last year, nearly 500 ex-Jeopardy contestants banded together to slam him as a "dangerous" addition to the game show after he was hired as a temporary host following Alex Trebek's death.

Hear Winfrey endorse Fetterman in the clip above.

