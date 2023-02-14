Wilde said viewers misinterpreted what she meant after she reportedly shared and deleted an Instagram Story about A$AP Rocky during Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

Olivia Wilde hits back at claims she was 'thirsting' over Rihanna's man: 'It's hot to respect your partner'

Don't worry, darling: Olivia Wilde isn't coming after Rihanna's man.

After the 38-year-old actress and Booksmart director reportedly shared an Instagram Story praising rapper A$AP Rocky — who had a son with the pop superstar in January 2022 — for supporting Rihanna during her Super Bowl halftime performance, several users on social media accused Wilde of inappropriately yearning for the musician. One user even criticized Wilde for publicly "thirsting" over A$AP Rocky.

"For anyone who got it twisted... it's hot to respect your partner," Wilde clarified Monday in another Instagram Story, sharing an image of A$AP Rocky, 34, holding his phone up to film Rihanna, 34, performing on stage Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona. "Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat."

Oliva Wilde; ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Olivia Wilde clarifies her comments about A$AP Rocky on Instagram. | Credit: Oliva Wilde/Instagram

Though EW could not verify the contents of the original post, several outlets circulated reported text from Wilde's initial Instagram Story, which included the same image of A$AP Rocky filming his partner, with the caption, "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge."

A representative for Wilde did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Oliva Wilde; ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Olivia Wilde hits back at claims she was 'thirsting' over Rihanna's partner, A$AP Rocky. | Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wilde previously made headlines throughout 2022 for her reported relationship with singer Harry Styles, whom she met while directing her thriller Don't Worry, Darling, the production of which sparked rumors of on-set tensions between the main cast — including actress Florence Pugh — though various crew members denied such claims.

Rihanna also courted public interest during her halftime show performance by debuting a new baby bump, which ignited intense chatter on social media during the set. A representative for Rihanna later confirmed to EW that the star was pregnant with her second child.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.