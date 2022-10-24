The rescue org posted a statement about the former couple's ex-nanny claims over Wilde's treatment of her former pet who is "living his best life."

The waking fever dream that has been the Don't Worry Darling press cycle is almost to a close, but not before we get a statement from an animal rescue refuting claims of dog abandonment over erstwhile boy banders.

You read that right. MaeDay Rescue, an L.A.-based non-profit animal rescue, is coming to the defense of Olivia Wilde after her former nanny claimed, among so many other things, that she abandoned her dog for Harry Styles.

First off, get into those Instagram puppy pics above. In our professional, journalistic opinion, that's a good boy — a real, real good boy.

Anyway, MaeDay wanted to "set the record straight," after the nanny's slanderous, salad-tossing interview in the Daily Mail last week.

"Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn't love the travel life and wasn't happy around toddlers," MaeDay wrote of the very relatable Gordy.

Turns out, though, the pup had formed a "very strong bond" with his walker and was rehomed to them after Wilde called MaeDay and made the decision together. The rescue noted Wilde is a "huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him."

As for getting in the middle of this seemingly never ending Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis/Harry Styles triangle of sadness, MaeDay was just looking out for one of its own.

"We felt like we should share this because we hate that the media is painting a MaeDay adopter in a bad light," the rescue added.