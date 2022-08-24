The actress and filmmaker has opened up about the awkward moment at CinemaCon for the first time publicly: “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack."

Olivia Wilde has called receiving custody papers on stage at CinemaCon earlier this year "appalling" and "vicious."

The filmmaker addressed the incident publicly for the first time in a new cover story with Variety published Wednesday. "It was my workplace," Wilde said, without specifically naming her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, with whom she was in a relationship from 2011 to 2020. "In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen."

"There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary," Wilde continued. "The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought."

Wilde said she "hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," referring to Don't Worry Darling, her upcoming film she was promoting at the event.

She continued, "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."

Wilde and Sudeikis share custody of their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, who have split the past few years of their lives between London (where Sudeikis films Ted Lasso) and California. "The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they'll have to see that, and they shouldn't ever have to know that happened," Wilde said.

She called the awkward moment "appalling," saying the "victims were an 8­- and [a] 5-­year-­old, and that's really sad." Wilde added, "I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it's not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful."

The actress and director was on stage at Las Vegas' CinemaCon in April to present her new thriller Don't Worry Darling when the incident occurred. While Wilde was speaking, a woman handed her a mysterious manila envelope.

Wilde picked it up and peered inside ("I'm going to open it now because it feels like it's a script?" she said), before responding, "Okay, got it. Thank you," and then proceeding with her presentation. It was later confirmed that Wilde had been served custody papers from Sudeikis.

A representative for CinemaCon previously told EW that organizers were unsure how the woman was able to gain access to the stage, but said they planned to do a review on the incident.

A source close to the situation said Sudeikis "had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered," adding, "This would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Wilde filed a motion to dismiss the custody petition last week.

Sudeikis reportedly doubled down on his claims that he did not try to humiliate Wilde with the court documents. "I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," Sudeikis said. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."

