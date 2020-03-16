Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she tested positive for coronavirus

Image zoom PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Olga Kurylenko attends the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" show as part of Paris Fashion Week At Monnaie de Paris on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Quantum of Solace type Movie Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she's now in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Ukrainian-born actress — best known for playing Camille in 2008's Quantum of Solace — shared the news via Instagram on Sunday. “Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus," she captioned a picture of the view from her window. "I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Kurylenko isn't the only Hollywood star to be diagnosed. Last week, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks announced that that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the virus while in Australia, where they've remained quarantined since.

The latest installment in the Bond franchise, No Time to Die, was one of the first movies to see its release date pushed back due to the fast-spreading and deadly virus. The Daniel Craig-starring movie is now scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 25, 2020.

Related content: